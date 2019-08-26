VIDEO: Get A First Look At PORGY AND BESS Rehearsals At The Met Opera Choreographed By Camille A. Brown

Aug. 26, 2019  

Get a first look at rehearsals for James Robinson's new production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, which features choreography by Camille A. Brown and opens the 2019-20 season on September 23.

One of America's favorite operas returns to the Met for the first time in nearly 30 years. James Robinson's stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row on the Charleston waterfront, vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. "If you're going to stage Gershwin's opera, this is how," raved the Guardian when the new production premiered in London in 2018. David Robertson conducts a dynamic cast, featuring the sympathetic duo of Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles and an all-star ensemble that includes Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Ryan Speedo Green.

For tickets and more visit https://www.metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/porgy-and-bess/

VIDEO: Get A First Look At PORGY AND BESS Rehearsals At The Met Opera Choreographed By Camille A. Brown
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway Fires Back At Lara Spencer For Laughing About Boys Taking Ballet On GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • Update: Lara Spencer to Apologize On Air; Members of Dance and Ballet Community to Appear
  • Lara Spencer Issues Apology for Laughing About Boys Taking Ballet on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • FROZEN North American Tour Announces Additional Principal Casting - Austin Colby and More!
  • Jason Robert Brown Answers Fans' THE LAST FIVE YEARS Questions!
  • One-Man Ivanka Trump Musical is Coming to the Public Theater