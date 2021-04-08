VIDEO: GLEE Cast Tributes Naya Rivera, THE BOYS IN THE BAND Wins, and More at the 2021 GLAAD Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, tonight hosted a virtual ceremony to announce the award recipients of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The cast of the musical television sensation Glee appeared as part of the tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez included Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jessalyn Gilsig, Dot-Marie Jones, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Lauren Potter, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Cast members Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and Ryan de Jesus, of Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the play, The Boys in the Band, were also on hand to collect the award for Outstanding Film - Limited Release.

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by out actress and producer Niecy Nash, and featured special performances from CHIKA, Rebecca Black, and Jessica Betts. Sabrina Carpenter will appeared for an exclusive performance only available on Hulu.

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards featured appearances by Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bennett, Bob The Drag Queen, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Wilson Cruz, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea Duvall, Brandee Evans, the cast of Glee, Gottmik, August Getty, Nats Getty & Gigi Gorgeous Getty, Ariadne Getty, Reggie Greer, Harvey Guillén, Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger, Karamo, Dan Levy, Demi Lovato, Jim Parsons, DJ "Shangela" Pierce, Katy Perry, Dominique Provost-Chalkley & Katherine Barrell, Eureka O'Hara, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, Lilly Singh, Jojo Siwa, Brian Michael Smith, Sam Smith, Sarah, Duchess of York, the cast of Veneno, and GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka.

"The GLAAD Media Awards special guests and winners sent an undeniably loud message of LGBTQ acceptance around the world tonight," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "This year's award recipients, including Disclosure, Schitt's Creek, Star Trek: Discovery, and Veneno, remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting impact, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in media."

The full list of winners can be found below:

Outstanding Film

Wide Release: Happiest Season (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Film

Limited Release: The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

Disclosure (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Movie

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children's Programming

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]

First Day (Hulu) and She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist

Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

CHIKA, Industry Games (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game [TIE]:

Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios) and

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality" A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter" Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism

Long-Form: "ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall" (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article

"20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline" by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors'" by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

"Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women's Lived Experiences" by Complex World (Complex News)

Outstanding Blog

TransGriot

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

Windy City Times

Special Recognition

After Forever (Amazon)

Special Recognition

Deadline's New Hollywood Podcast

Special Recognition

Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Special Recognition

Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Special Recognition

Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Special Recognition

Razor Tongue (YouTube)

Special Recognition

"The Son" Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

"La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia" Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

"Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans" por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

"Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar" por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

Jesse & Joy, "Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)"

The GLAAD Media Awards auction, featuring Phoebe Bridgers' smashed guitar from her iconic Saturday Night Live performance on February 6 and other exciting packages, remains open until April 11. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org/GMAauction.