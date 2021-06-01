VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Todd Almond Performs 'Duquesne Whistle' on the Stage of the Belasco Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

In a video directed by Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Girl From The North Country's Todd Almond visited the Belasco Theatre to perform Duquesne Whistle, imagining the days when the theatre will be full again.

Watch below!

Girl From The North Country will resume performances on Broadway on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.