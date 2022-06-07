VIDEO: First Look at the Regional Premiere of THE CHER SHOW at Ogunquit Playhouse

The regional premiere of The Cher Show, is now running at Ogunquit Playhouse through June 25. Check out all new footage from the production below!

The Cher Show stars Sara Gettelfinger (Ogunquit Playhouse's The Witches of Eastwick, Broadway's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Star, Charissa Hogeland ("Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert") as Lady, Madeline Hudelson (Surflight Theatre's Nice Work if You Can Get It) as Babe, David Engel (Ogunquit Playhouse's The Addams Family, Broadway's La Cage aux Folles) as Bob Mackie/Frank/Robert Altman, Matthew Hydzik (Broadway's The Cher Show) as Gregg Allman/John Southall, Dino Nicandros (3-D Theatricals' The Secret Garden) as Sonny Bono, Angie Schworer (Ogunquit Playhouse's Annie, Broadway's The Prom) as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball, and Zachary Zaromatidis (Bandstand 1st National Tour) as Rob Camilletti. Completing the ensemble are Sara Andreas, Lauren Celentano, Anthony DaSilva, Veronica Fianoni, Anna Hiran, Alyssa Ishihara, Nathan Keen, Ian Liberto, Ernesto Olivas, Merrill Peiffer, Dash Perry, Leah Read, BB Stone, Louis A Williams Jr, and John Zamborsky.



Superstars come and go, but Cher is eternal! For six decades, she has dominated pop culture, pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers - letting nothing and no one stand in her way. Directed by Gerry McIntyre (Ogunquit's Jersey Boys and Priscilla Queen of the Desert), the Tony Award-winning The Cher Show is packed with so much story and hit music it takes three women to tell her tale: the enigmatic newcomer, the glamorous pop star, and the cinematic icon. 35 smash hit songs, two rock-star husbands, and those epic Bob Mackie gowns, all in one fabulous Broadway musical that will turn back time and keep you dancing in your seat.



Written by Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Broadway's Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), The Cher Show will feature choreography by Jane Lanier (LA's The Wild Party), music direction by Kristin Stowell (Ogunquit Playhouse's Mystic Pizza), set design by Emmy Award winner Andy Walmsley (Broadway's Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), projection design by John Narun (Broadway's Torch Song), sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse's Kinky Boots, Broadway's The Minutes), and the Tony Award-winning iconic Cher costumes originally designed by Bob Mackie. Rebecca McBee is the Production Stage Manager, with Brian Robillard as the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.



Tickets are available for purchase online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone Monday-Friday (10a-4p ET) at 207.646.5511, and in-person at the Playhouse Box Office Window (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907) beginning Monday, May 9. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.