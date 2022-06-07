VIDEO: First Look at Sophia Anne Caruso in THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL on Netflix

Netflix has revealed a first look at The School For Good And Evil, featuring former Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso. The new series is set to begin streaming in September.

The new series is also set to include Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap.

Directed by Paul Feig, the new series is based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani.

The story begins in the village of Gavaldon, where two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch.

Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil - where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely - the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.

Watch the new teaser here: