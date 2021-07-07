VIDEO: First Look at Friday's New Episode of CENTRAL PARK!

Apple TV+ shares a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of Central Park season two, the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated animated musical comedy, debuting Friday, July 9.

Watch the clip below!

In "Down To The Underwire," when Molly needs a new bra, Owen takes her shopping. Helen finds a key that could finally reveal whether she's in Bitsy's will.

The first three episodes of Central Park season two premiered globally on Friday, June 25 and new episodes debut weekly each Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+. The season two mid-season finale will premiere on Friday, July 30 and the second half of season two will return later this year with additional episodes. Central Park has already been renewed for a third season.

From creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, season two features a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. In the second season, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr. and an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

Central Park is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.