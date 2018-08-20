VIDEO: First Look at Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in KING LEAR

Aug. 20, 2018  

Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson reunite in their third collaboration and lead an all-star cast for their upcoming production of Shakespeare's KING LEAR, adapted and directed by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning director Richard Eyre. Check out the first trailer below!

The film for television is commissioned by the BBC and will premiere on BBC Two in the UK in 2018. Amazon Studios is co-producing and taking US and German rights. Amazon Prime Video will also air the drama in the UK, following the BBC's run.

Set in the fictional present, King Lear sees Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins as the eponymous ruler, presiding over a totalitarian military dictatorship in England. Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner Emma Thompson stars as his oldest daughter Goneril. Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Emily Watson(Theory Of Everything, Genius) stars as his middle daughter Regan, and rising star Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth, Marcella) as Cordelia, the youngest of Lear's children.

Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner Jim Broadbent takes the role of the Earl of Gloucester, BAFTA Award winner AnDrew Scott as his loyal son Edgar and John MacMillan as his illegitimate son Edmund.

Emmy Award nominated Jim Carter takes the role of the Earl of Kent, Emmy Award winner Christopher Eccleston as Oswald, and Golden Globe nominee Tobias Menzies, plays the Duke of Cornwall. Anthony Calf plays the Duke of Albany and Karl Johnson is set to play Lear's loyal jester the Fool.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

