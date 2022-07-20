Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at All New Footage From SISTER ACT, Starring Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and Beverley Knight

The musical opened at the Eventim Apollo last night (Tuesday 19 July).

Jul. 20, 2022  

All new show footage has been released for Sister Act The Musical in London, which opened at the Eventim Apollo last night (Tuesday 19 July). Check out the video below!

The production stars Jennifer Saunders as 'Mother Superior' alongside Beverley Knight as 'Deloris Van Cartier', Keala Settle as 'Sister Mary Patrick', Lesley Joseph as 'Sister Mary Lazarus', Clive Rowe as 'Eddie Souther' and Lizzie Bea as 'Sister Mary Robert'. www.sisteractthemusical.co.uk

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Sister Act The Musical
Click Here to Watch the Video!





