VIDEO: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Now Playing at Barrington Stage Company

Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show is now playing at Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Stage. Performances run June 16-July 9.

Check out all new production footage in the video below!

Directed and choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page, the production will star Allison Blackwell (BSC: Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, Ragtime; Broadway: The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess), Jarvis B. Manning Jr. (Broadway: Ain't Too Proud, Motown The Musical), Anastacia McCleskey (BSC: Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway: Hair, The Book of Mormon, Waitress), Maiesha McQueen (Broadway: Waitress) and Arnold Harper II (BSC Debut).

Pricing for the 2022 summer season is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Preview performance tickets for musicals are $45 and all other previews are $35. Patrons can reserve their seats today by purchasing season passes. Passes are for 3+ shows in BSC's 2022 season - pick any show, any theater, any time, matinee or evening and save up to 29% off of single ticket pricing. Please call the Box Office for more information. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/ Tickets.