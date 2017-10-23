VIDEO: First Look - Tony Winner Denis O'Hare Portrays Edgar Allan Poe in PBS Biopic

Written and directed by Eric Stange (The War That Made America, American Experience: Murder at Harvard), the new documentary AMERICAN MASTERS Edgar Allan POE: BURIED ALIVE-draws on the rich palette of Poe's evocative imagery and sharply drawn plots to tell the real story of the notorious author. The film premieres nationwide Monday, October 30 at 9 p.m. on PBS(check local listings) and will be available to stream the following day, Halloween, viapbs.org/americanmasters and PBS OTT apps. The film will also be available on DVD and for digital download on October 31 via PBS Distribution.

Starring Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Denis O'Hare (ELLING, ASSASSINS, TAKE ME OUT, CABARET) and narrated by Oscar- and Tony-nominated, two-time Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner (HIGH, WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia WoolfE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF), AMERICAN MASTERS - Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive explores the misrepresentations of Poe as a drug-addled madman akin to the narrators of his horror stories.

Filmed in Boston Harbor's historic Fort Independence at Castle Island, Edgar AllanPoe: Buried Alive combines dramatized re-enactments with O'Hare of key moments in Poe's life, readings from Poe's works by O'Hare, Oscar-nominated actor Chris Sarandon (The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Princess Bride, Dog Day Afternoon) and actor Ben Schnetzer (Snowden, Goat, Pride) and interviews with authors including Marilynne Robinson (Gilead), Matthew Pearl (The Poe Shadow), Jeffrey Meyers (Edgar Allan Poe: His Life and Legacy) and Zach Dundas (The Great Detective), director Roger Corman (Poe film cycle including House of Usher) and others to reveal how Poe tapped into what it means to be human in a modern and sometimes frightening world.

Related Articles