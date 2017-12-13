VIDEO: First Listen - Bebe Rexha Sings New Pasek & Paul Song from A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!
Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) and Warner Horizon announced today that singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha will open A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! with a performance of the new song "Count on Christmas." The song was written specifically for the live musical event by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Tony Award winners for the musical "Dear Evan Hansen," and lyricists of "La La Land's" Academy Award-winning song, "City of Stars." Pasek and Paul also composed "A Christmas Story: The Musical." A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! airs Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. Check out Bebe Rexha in the studio recording "Count on Christmas"!
Rexha joins previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live"), David Alan Grier ("The Carmichael Show," "The Wiz"), Ken Jeong ("The Hangover," "Dr. Ken"), newcomer Andy Walken and PRETTYMUCH, who will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.
Singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha has accumulated more than 10 million overall single sales, 3.25 billion total global streams and a radio audience of more than 10 billion. She hit No. 1 both on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her Platinum-selling smash single, "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. Her single, "No Broken Hearts," featuring Nicki Minaj, has more than 217 million YouTube/VEVO views to date; she is featured on Martin Garrix's single, "In The Name of Love," which already has more than 231 million YouTube/VEVO views; and "I Got You" has garnered more than 199 million YouTube/VEVO views.
From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked") and Adam Siegel ("Grease: Live") will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary ("Grease: Live," "Anything but Love," "Ira & Abby") serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of "She Loves Me," "Weeds") is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski ("Grease: Live," "Dancing with the Stars") is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land"), who composed the original score to "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event.
