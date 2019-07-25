VIDEO: FULL FRONTAL's Samantha Bee Auditions For CATS!

TBS's Full Frontal host Samantha Bee admits on Wednesday night's show that she was surprised to see the trailer for the new CATS movie, because she sent in an audition tape.

Bee says that she is "a perfect fit for Cats the musical the movie." She goes on to say that she is a "mezzo soprano, 30 years of dance training...not what they teach you in school."

"There are so many horrors in this world right now it makes you ask the question, 'what is important?' and the answer is a movie about a bunch of trash cats competing for who gets to die," states Bee.

Watch the video below!

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Catsis produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





