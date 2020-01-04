VIDEO: FROZEN 2 Directors and Producer Discuss the Potential of a Third Installment

On the red carpet at the BAFTAs, Variety chatted with members of the creative team behind Frozen 2, including directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, as well as producer Peter Del Vecho. The question came up of a potential for a third film in the series.

"We get asked the question a lot," Del Vecho said. "But truthfully, we'll have to wait and see."

"Ask me in a year," Lee added.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





