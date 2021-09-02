VIDEO: Stars Eva Noblezada and Aaron Tveit Talk Broadway's Return on TODAY

Two of Broadway's brightest stars, Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), joined NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer for a segment celebrating Broadway's return!

Eighteen months after Broadway's famed theaters closed their doors due to the pandemic, plays and musicals are starting to reopen. Fifteen shows plan to start performances again in September. Go inside the reopening excitement with the stars here:

Hadestown returns to its home at the Walter Kerr Theatre tonight, Thursday, September 2.

The cast is led by two-time Tony Award nominee Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Amber Gray as Persephone. Joining the Broadway cast for a limited engagement will be Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt. Hewitt will play the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, who is in production for a new film project, returns on Tuesday, November 2 .

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The Tony Award-nominated musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The cast will be led by Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit as Christian and Natalie Mendoza, who joins the cast in the role of Satine, Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.