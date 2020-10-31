VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Gets 'Doggie Fever' for I PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hadestown star Eva Noblezada sings a chilling mashup of "[(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" and "Fever."
As a Halloween treat, check out Hadestown star Eva Noblezada singing "Doggie Fever" a chilling mashup of "[(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" and "Fever" from I Put A Spell On You!
A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits in I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party. The virtual Halloween blowout, presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson benefits Broadway Cares. Watch the full show at broadwaycares.org/spell.
I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson. The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. This year's COVID-safe digital film is not your average stream: it's complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.
This year, the beloved Hocus Pocus-inspired Sanderson Sisters break the internet and recruit some of pop culture's most iconic villains (think Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more) to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...