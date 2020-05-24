VIDEO: Erin Davie Performs 'I Miss You Most on Sundays' on CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee!

CBS Sunday Morning recently launched a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! Every Sunday after their broadcast, at 3 PM, they will share exclusive content from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows and stars from their computers and/or personal devices.

Today, as part of the series, Erin Davie performed "I Miss You Most on Sundays."

Watch the video below!

#New - #SundayMorning @DianaOnBroadway began previews on March 2. The musical went dark ten days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic



Erin Davie, who plays Camilla Parker in the production, is here to perform the song "I MissYou Most on Sundays" exclusively on #SundayMatinee pic.twitter.com/fMsBLOOK12 - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 24, 2020

