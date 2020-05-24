Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Erin Davie Performs 'I Miss You Most on Sundays' on CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee!
CBS Sunday Morning recently launched a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! Every Sunday after their broadcast, at 3 PM, they will share exclusive content from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows and stars from their computers and/or personal devices.
Today, as part of the series, Erin Davie performed "I Miss You Most on Sundays."
Watch the video below!
#New - #SundayMorning @DianaOnBroadway began previews on March 2. The musical went dark ten days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic- CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 24, 2020
Erin Davie, who plays Camilla Parker in the production, is here to perform the song "I MissYou Most on Sundays" exclusively on #SundayMatinee pic.twitter.com/fMsBLOOK12
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero Has Taken a 'Step Forward' in Health Battle
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
Mark Cortale announced today that Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House ... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero Has Taken a 'Step Forward' in Health Battle
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
Mark Cortale announced today that Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House ... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)