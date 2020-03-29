VIDEO: Erika Henningsen Sings 'Vienna' By Billy Joel

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Erika Henningsen took to Instagram to perform a song that "always makes her feel better," Vienna by Billy Joel.

Henningsen mentions in the caption that "Kyle made me sing" the song, referring to her boyfriend, Kyle Selig, who seems to be behind the camera.

Watch the video below!

Erika Henningsen most recently played Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway. She previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.

She is a recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.





