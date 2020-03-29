VIDEO: Erika Henningsen Sings 'Vienna' By Billy Joel
Erika Henningsen took to Instagram to perform a song that "always makes her feel better," Vienna by Billy Joel.
Henningsen mentions in the caption that "Kyle made me sing" the song, referring to her boyfriend, Kyle Selig, who seems to be behind the camera.
Watch the video below!
@kaselig COVID Concerts This song always makes me feel better. New lyrics stick out whenever I hear it.
A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:47am PDT
Erika Henningsen most recently played Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway. She previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.
She is a recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'
Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!... (read more)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Jordan Fisher Is 'Waving Through A Window' at Home
Broadway's latest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, took to TikTok today to join their #HappyAtHome series with a Dear Evan Hansen anthem!... (read more)