VIDEO: Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge's GALLERY VIEW Releases Black Lives Matter Episode, Co-Written by Izzy McCalla and Arica Jackson
Gallery View, the virtual series from Ellyn Marie Marsh and Gavin Lodge, has released a Black Lives Matter episode, co-written by Izzy McCalla and Arica Jackson.
White Star Brand Toilet Paper Co. faces civil unrest and systemic racism on their home turf when two employees are arrested for protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. While some team members claim to be allies, there's a lot to be learned, most important of which is the term "all lives matter" does not mean what it pretends to mean.
Gallery View finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed?
The series features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.
Watch the new episode below!
