VIDEO: Ektor Rivera Unveils Rita Moreno Mural Commissioned By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Painter Ektor Rivera has revealed his stunning mural showcasing the career of legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

The painting, which Rivera spent months creating, was commissioned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, and Ender Vega.

The mural is made up of different roles in Moreno's performing career, including her Oscar winning performance in West Side Story.

Titled "Rita," the mural is displayed at Bellas Artes de Santurce, a performing arts center in Puerto Rico. Moreno, Miranda, and Rivera were at its unveiling yesterday. Watch Moreno's emotional reaction below!

Aside from his career as a painter, Ektor Rivera made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! playing Emilio Estefan, a role that he also reprised on the national tour. He has also been seen in the recent West End production of Evita as Juan Peron.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. She can currently be seen in the new film 80 For Brady.

Moreno is one of the few artists to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She is also one of 23 people who have achieved what is called the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual competitive Academy, Emmy and Tony awards for acting.

Watch Rivera create the painting here:

Watch Rita Moreno react to its unveiling here: