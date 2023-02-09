Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ektor Rivera Unveils Rita Moreno Mural Commissioned By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Titled "Rita," the painting is now permanently displayed at Bellas Artes de Santurce.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Painter Ektor Rivera has revealed his stunning mural showcasing the career of legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

The painting, which Rivera spent months creating, was commissioned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, and Ender Vega.

The mural is made up of different roles in Moreno's performing career, including her Oscar winning performance in West Side Story.

Titled "Rita," the mural is displayed at Bellas Artes de Santurce, a performing arts center in Puerto Rico. Moreno, Miranda, and Rivera were at its unveiling yesterday. Watch Moreno's emotional reaction below!

Aside from his career as a painter, Ektor Rivera made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! playing Emilio Estefan, a role that he also reprised on the national tour. He has also been seen in the recent West End production of Evita as Juan Peron.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. She can currently be seen in the new film 80 For Brady.

Moreno is one of the few artists to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She is also one of 23 people who have achieved what is called the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual competitive Academy, Emmy and Tony awards for acting.

Watch Rivera create the painting here:

Watch Rita Moreno react to its unveiling here:

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Trailer
Cynthia Erivo joins Idris Elba in the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film. It also stars Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. Watch the new video trailer now!
School Reverses Decision to Cancel Production of SPELLING BEE Photo
School Reverses Decision to Cancel Production of SPELLING BEE
The Cardinal Schools Board of Education has reversed its decision to cancel a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.'
MAMMA MIA! Will Embark on 25th Anniversary North American Tour This Year Photo
MAMMA MIA! Will Embark on 25th Anniversary North American Tour This Year
MAMMIA MIA! will embark on a 25th Anniversary North American Tour, launching this Fall. The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA will open with The Denver Center for Performing Arts and continue on to play 35+ cities across North America including Baltimore and Minneapolis.
Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94 Photo
Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.

From This Author - Michael Major


Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
February 9, 2023

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
February 9, 2023

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94
February 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
February 9, 2023

Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
February 9, 2023

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
share