VIDEO: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, KINKY BOOTS, MATILDA, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live

The second highlights programme features performances from Tina, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Strictly Ballroom, Only Fools and Horses, Kinky Boots, The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, School of Rock, The Barricade Boys, Mamma Mia!, Dreamgirls, and Waitress.

Day Two of this year's virtual West End Live has been posted!

West End LIVE presented two specially commissioned highlights programmes on 20 and 21 June in place of the popular live event held at Trafalgar Square, which has sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two programmes featuring the best of West End LIVE performances over the last 5 years will be broadcast live on West End LIVE's Facebook page. Both programmes are captioned and available to watch for 24 hours after premiering.