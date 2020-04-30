VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Friend Like Me' From ALADDIN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, Friend Like Me from Aladdin!

Aladdin, based on the 1992 Disney film, debuted on Broadway in 2014. It features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Beguelin. Aladdin was choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

Casey Nicholaw also choreographed Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!, Tuck Everlasting, and Mean Girls.

Aladdin was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for Nicholaw. Nicholaw was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography for Aladdin as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreographer, and the Astaire Award for Outstanding Choreographer in a Broadway Show.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You