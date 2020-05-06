VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Dance at the Gym' from WEST SIDE STORY
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Dance at the Gym' from West Side Story!
The original 1957 Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. West Side Story won the Tony Award for Robbins' choreography.
The 1961 film version of West Side Story also featured Jerome Robbins' choreography, and he was honored once again at the 34th Academy Awards, when he received an Academy Honorary Award "for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film".
The 2020 Broadway production of West Side Story features choreography by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, who is one of the most lauded and prolific choreographers in the world of contemporary dance.
The upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story will feature choreography by Tony Award winner and Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet, Justin Peck.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and ... (read more)