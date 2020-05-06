VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Dance at the Gym' from WEST SIDE STORY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Dance at the Gym' from West Side Story!

The original 1957 Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. West Side Story won the Tony Award for Robbins' choreography.



The 1961 film version of West Side Story also featured Jerome Robbins' choreography, and he was honored once again at the 34th Academy Awards, when he received an Academy Honorary Award "for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film".



The 2020 Broadway production of West Side Story features choreography by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, who is one of the most lauded and prolific choreographers in the world of contemporary dance.



The upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story will feature choreography by Tony Award winner and Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet, Justin Peck.





