VIDEO: Drama League Awards Will Tribute Terrence McNally; Watch a Preview!
The Drama League and filmmakers Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross will premiere a special video tribute to Terrence McNally on April 30. McNally was set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Unique Contribution to Theater, but he passed away last month from complications of COVID-19.
Watch a preview of the video below!
In lieu of their usual awards ceremony, the Drama League has created the Gratitude Awards this year. The Gratitude Awards, a one-time-only pre-recorded digital fundraiser, is set to air on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30pm EST streaming on The Drama League's Youtube and Facebook. The Gratitude Awards is a large-scale kindness project designed to share the gift of gratitude from within the theater community, with NYC, and to all. The program will include vignettes from Friends of the Drama League, including Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Condola Rashad, Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Pope, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane, and Sutton Foster and their respective nominees!
The broadcast will include special cameos from previous Distinguished Performance Award recipient Patti LuPone and the 86th Annual Drama League Artistic Awards Nominations presented by Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Tune in for acceptance videos from Honorees nominated before the COVID-19 crisis, Marianne Elliott as the recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, James Lapine as the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, and Terrence McNally as the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award. Tom Kirdahy will accept on behalf of Mr. McNally and the program will be inclusive of an In Memoriam, presented by Jeff Kaufman & Marcia Ross (producers of Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life).
