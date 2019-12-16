VIDEO: Dolly Parton Talks Songwriting & SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS in Boston

Watch in this new video as Dolly Parton talks about her new 'Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol' musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, where she draws inspiration for her songwriting, and her resurgence in popularity in 2019.

"It's been fun taking all those characters everyone knows and loves [...] and do your own take on it!" said Parton, who last wrote for the stage when she created the score for 9 to 5!

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on the novel "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. It features a book by David H. Bell and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The production is directed by Curt Wollan with choreography by John Deitrich.

The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn, Josh Bryan, Billy Butler, Brian Hull, Julia Getz, Ray O'Hare, Brittney Santoro, Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Sachie Capitani and Malachi Smith. The orchestra is comprised of musical director, orchestrator and arranger Tim Hayden with Mark Barnett, Luke Easterling, Lindsey Miller, Caitlin Nicol Thomas and Ted Thomas.

The show will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.





