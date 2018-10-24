VIDEO: Dianne Wiest Totally Rocks Beckett in Madison Square Park!

You might find a larger-than-usual rock in Madison Square park this week...

In a sculptural costume designed by artist Arlene Shechet, two-time Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest has been performing pieces from Samuel Beckett's Happy Days this week (through October 26). The action of the play takes place within and around Madison Square Park's reflecting pool, which has been emptied by Shechet for her new, site-specific installation Full Steam Ahead.

Within this unexpected landscape of human-scaled sculptures of wood, ceramic, and cast iron, Wiest is giving free daily performances at noon, allowing passersby to come and go as the performance unfolds, return for repeats over the course of the week, and experience fragments as they move throughout the installation.

Howard Sherman caught Wiest in action and you can check it out below!Check out

Wiest's New York Theater credits include Rasheeda Speaking (The New Group), The Cherry Orchard (Classic Stage Company), Arthur Miller's All My Sons on Broadway, The Seagull (CSC), Third, Memory House, Salome and Oedipus with Al Pacino, The Shawl, Hunting Cockroaches, After the Fall, Beyond Therapy, and The Art of Dining. For Yale Rep, she previously appeared in Hedda Gabler and A Doll House. Her film credits include Five Nights in Maine; Sisters; The Humbling; Synecdoche, New York; A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints; Hannah and Her Sisters (Academy Award); The Purple Rose of Cairo; Radio Days; September; Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award); Parenthood (Academy Award nomination); Rabbit Hole; Footloose; Edward Scissorhands; and The Birdcage. She received Emmy Awards for her performances in The Road to Avonlea and the HBO series In Treatment.

