VIDEO: Derren Brown Tricks Around with the Cast of HAMILTON

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, he is taking Broadway by storm as his show Derren Brown: Secret opened to rave reviews this week. Derren recently stopped by the Richard Rodgers Theatre recently to have some fun with Nicholas Christopher (George Washington) and the cast of Hamilton.

After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret has returned to Broadway with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), and opened on Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You