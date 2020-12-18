VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks About THE LITTLE MERMAID, Writing a Hanukkah Song on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
He also talks about his relationship with Lin-Manuel Miranda and his new Disney-Pixar movie 'Soul.'
Daveed talks about working during the pandemic, celebrating "Meat Fest" with his family and friends, writing a Hanukkah song for kids, being cast as Sebastian the crab in the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his Disney-Pixar movie Soul, and playing in the high school band.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits inclide: Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers.
