VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Says Was 'Starstruck' Meeting MC Hammer at HAMILTON

On this morning's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, guest Daveed Diggs recalled meeting his childhood hero, MC Hammer following a performance of Broadway's HAMILTON. "It's the most starstruck I've ever been," shares the Tony winner. Watch the appearance below!

Daveed Diggs won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his dual role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. The role marked his Broadway debut.

Diggs' national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional: In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

