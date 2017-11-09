VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Says Was 'Starstruck' Meeting MC Hammer at HAMILTON

Nov. 9, 2017  

On this morning's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, guest Daveed Diggs recalled meeting his childhood hero, MC Hammer following a performance of Broadway's HAMILTON. "It's the most starstruck I've ever been," shares the Tony winner. Watch the appearance below!

Daveed Diggs won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his dual role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. The role marked his Broadway debut.

Diggs' national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional: In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Says Was 'Starstruck' Meeting MC Hammer at HAMILTON
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return to HAMILTON in 2019 for Run in Puerto Rico!
  • Breaking: Another Op'nin'! Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Roundabout's KISS ME, KATE Revival in 2019
  • Broadway Theaters Begin Rollout of New Access Technology
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BIG FISH Starring Kelsey Grammer at the Other Palace
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Glen Hansard Set for LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gives Thumbs Up Review Following First HAMILTON Visit

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com