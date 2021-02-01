Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Daniel J. Watts Presents TedX Broadway Talk 'Letting the Paint Dry'

Watts is a first-time Tony nominee for his performance as Ike Turner in TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Daniel J. Watts, a first-time Tony nominee for his performance as Ike Turner in TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, has just released his recent TedX Broadway Talk 'Letting the Paint Dry.'

'Letting the Paint Dry' is an an examination of how the pandemic brought his many projects to a screeching halt, how he's coping and managing through this period of time and how Broadway cannot just come back but must come forward.

Check it out below!

Watts' credits include:

Broadway: Motown the Musical, Ghost (Original Company), In the Heights, Memphis (Original Company), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Original Company), The Color Purple. TV/Film: Smash, Something Whispered, The Jones/Havemeyer Wedding. To see Daniel's original work go to www.wattswords.com.


