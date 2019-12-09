VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical

Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group released a first look music video of "If" - one of the songs from the upcoming new musical based on the incredible real life story of an icon to end all icons. Diana will begin previews on Monday, March 2, 2020, and open on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.).

Watch the video below!

"If" is performed by Jeanna de Waal - who stars in the title role, with accompaniment in the video by David Bryan on piano. After it becomes clear to all that Diana's turbulent marriage to Charles cannot last, the Queen allows the royal couple to separate. Feeling free from the watchful eyes of the Windsors, Princess Diana steps out and dreams of all she can now accomplish ("If.")

Bryan, who wrote music & lyrics for the musical with Joe DiPietro (book & lyrics), is the keyboardist, singer and founding member of Bon Jovi and was recently inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. He and DiPietro are also the Tony Award®-winning writing team behind Memphis, which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical.

de Waal will be joined on Broadway by Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". Complete cast will be announced soon.

Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro and David Bryan) bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award® winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.





