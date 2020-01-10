VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Requiem' Gets A Cappella Cover From Miami University's TrebleMakers

Today is a great day, and here's why: we're getting a listen to an a cappella cover of 'Requiem' from the Tony-winning smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen courtesy of Miami University's a cappella group The TrebleMakers! Check out the full performance video below to see all of these friends on a perfect day!

The TrebleMakers are an all-female a cappella group at Miami University. The group was founded in 2010 and has since become one of Miami's finest groups on campus. We are comprised of 15 girls from an array of majors and musical backgrounds.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek& Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.





