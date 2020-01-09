VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Andrew Barth Feldman Talks About Making His Broadway Debut At 16

All we see is sky because Broadway's current Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman is chatting with Money all about making his Broadway debut at the age of 16 in the smash-hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the video below to hear him talk about playing his dream role, his beginnings in theatre, the Jimmy Awards, and more!

Andrew Barth Feldman currently plays the titular role in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen and is also a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York. He won the 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. Feldman plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26th and will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2020.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.





