VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon Compares 2020 to the AIDS Crisis on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Nixon discusses how the political climate in New York has changed since she ran for governor.

Cynthia Nixon shares how the events of this year compare to the AIDS crisis, discusses how the political climate in New York has changed since she ran for governor and expands on her New York Times op-ed.

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her film debut in Little Darlings at the age of 12 and her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story. Since then she has appeared in over 40 plays and countless films and television shows.



She has been directed by Sidney Lumet, Louis Malle, Milos Forman, Mike Nichols and Robert Altman. Perhaps best known for her role as Miranda in the HBO series Sex and the City, Nixon will appear in upcoming projects including Richard Loncraine's Life Itself opposite Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton, as well as James White, an indie film written and directed by Josh Mond. She can currently be see in Amazon's Alpha House, and in the second season of NBC's Hannibal in a recurring role. She recently wrapped Nikole Beckwith's drama Stockholm, Pennsylvania, opposite Saoirse Ronan.



In real life Cynthia has played an important role in fighting for NYC's public schools, marriage equality and most recently to elect progressive Democrat Bill de Blasio for NYC Mayor.



She lives in downtown Manhattan with her wife Christine Marinoni and their three children Samantha, Charlie, and Max.

