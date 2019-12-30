VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Talks HARRIET and Sings 'Stand Up' on TODAY

Cynthia Erivo stopped by TODAY to discuss what it was like to play activist Harriet Tubman in the new film Harriet.

Erivo describes how "awesome" it was to receive two Golden Globe nominations for Harriet and she talks about Tubman's faith sustained her in her struggles for freedom and justice.

Erivo also took to the stage in the TODAY studio to perform the Golden Globe nominated song from Harriet, "Stand Up."

Watch the interview and performance below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET (in theatres November 1), tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





