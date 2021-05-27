VIDEO: Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and More Perform Spoken-Word 'A Whole New World' For AAPI Heritage Month

Past, present and even future Disney On Broadway AAPI family members united virtually to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with a special spoken word version of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

The video features Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, Andrew Cao, Naila McKenzie, Don Darryl Rivera with Eloise, Adam Kaokept, Arielle Jacobs, Marina Kondo, Adrianne Chu, Violeta Lin, Pia Hamilton, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Heather Makalani, Ethan Le Phong, Adam Jacobs, Paul HeeSang Miller, Raymond J. Lee, Bobby Pestka, and Angelo Soriano.

Check it out below!