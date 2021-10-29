VIDEO: Composer Huang Ruo and Writer David Henry Hwang Talk M. BUTTERFLY in New Panel

In a new panel hosted by Works and Process at the Guggenheim, composer Huang Ruo and writer David Henry Hwang discussed their newest collaboration, "M. Butterfly蝴蝶君," with moderation by Jim Robinson.

Inspired by the true story of a French diplomat who carried on a twenty-year love affair with a star of the Peking Opera, "M. Butterfly蝴蝶君" is based on Hwang's 1988 Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award-winning Broadway play of the same name.

Hear excerpts ahead of the production's world premiere as part of Santa Fe Opera's 2022 season.

Watch the full panel below!