VIDEO: Clifton Duncan Performs From HEY, LOOK ME OVER! As Part of Encores! Archives

To celebrate the 25th season of Encores!, the New York City Center began with a compilation show called Hey, Look Me Over!-numbers from shows the company hadn't done yet, one of which was Frank Loesser's Greenwillow which has been criticized as being too whimsical for its own good.

But there is nothing whimsical about the ballad "Never Will I Marry," and Clifton Duncan had exactly the voice and demeanor to highlight every nuance of Loesser's most unusual take on a young man who suspects his life will never allow him real happiness.

Watch Duncan perform the song below!

To enjoy daily highlights from City Center's musical theater vault-Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions-follow @NYCityCenter (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube).

Each week's selections will center around a different theme; a composer or writing team, a particular era, or a performer. With over 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway there's a wealth of riches to choose from and star performances to revisit. No matter how long we are practicing social distancing, Encores! Archives Project is your musical theater ticket during these trying times and we hope it brings a smile to your day.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You