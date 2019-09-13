COME FROM AWAY
VIDEO: Citizens of Gander Perform 'Welcome to the Rock' From COME FROM AWAY

Sep. 13, 2019  

Citizens of Gander gathered at the Gander Musical Theatre Symposium, to perform a rendition of Welcome to the Rock from Come From Away!

Current Gander Mayor Percy Farwell took the stage and performed the role of Claude, joined by members of the community, for the performance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Awaybegan performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

