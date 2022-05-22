VIDEO: Chris Manuel Shares Why Audiences are Loving the PRETTY WOMAN National Tour on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with equally handsome and talented Chris Manuel who made his touring debut in the hit musical 'Pretty Woman' as Adam Pascal's understudy in 2021! The Bridgeport, Connecticut native shares a few of his favorite past survival jobs, and how his performance as 'Robert Kennedy' in the one person play RFK at the Music Theatre of Connecticut led to him finding theatrical representation!

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Screen to Stage' trivia game, Chris shares advice for anyone looking to make a career as a professional actor and the importance of making time for your craft.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they make a call to action for listeners to stand up for Black Lives after the deadly shooting in Buffalo last week! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.