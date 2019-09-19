VIDEO: Cher Performs 'Waterloo' on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer, and entertainment icon Cher took to the America's Got Talent stage during last night's finale with performance of "Waterloo"!

Watch the performance below!

A musical about Cher's life recently closed on Broadway. The Cher Show show starred Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond (in her Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman and Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt. "The Cher Show" is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller ("Hamilton")





