VIDEO: Check Out the Newest #AtHomeWithOlaf Digital Short 'Adventure' Featuring Josh Gad

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

While at home, Josh Gad has blessed all Frozen fans by voicing new Disney digital shorts featuring Olaf!

Take a look at the newest one below, entitled Adventure, that Gad has dubbed "My favorite episode yet!!!"

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 and became the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.



