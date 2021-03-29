VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for the Céline Dion Musical Comedy TITANIQUE

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!) and streaming platform Stellar have released a new trailer for the upcoming concert event TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT, which goes on sale today to the general public.

Check it out below!

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:30PM ET, the virtual concert will give global audiences an exclusive preview of Titanique - the funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - before it hits the New York City mainstage. Stellar will stream the performance live from the Greenwich Village nightclub Le Poisson Rouge in New York. Tickets start at $25, and to make the at-home viewing experience feel even more like a promenade party, the show is offering unique cocktail mixer packages from Shaker & Spoon. Get the specially crafted mixer kits for "The Jack and Rose," "The Sip of Dreams", or "The [Never Made It To] Manhattan" shipped directly to your doorstep. Exclusive meet & greet experiences with members of the cast are also available through Audience Rewards, and at StellarTickets.com.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band. The quick-witted cast features Broadway favorites Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Cinderella, South Pacific) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Wicked, Hairspray) as Jack Dawson, Alex Ellis (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Frankie J. Grande(Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia, "Big Brother") as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch ("American Horror Story", Wicked, Magic Mike XXL) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Kyle Ramar Freeman (Once On This Island Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg Bitch, John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal, Randy Blair (Amélie) as Ruth, and Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief)and Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Ensemble.

Titanique is Directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer); Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli; and Choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Little Shop of Horrors); with Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Production Stage Management is by Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman.

This special presentation of Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert follows the musical's sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert is produced by Tony Award winner Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!) and Stellar, as part of its on-going series of Stellar Originals. Stellar is the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Stellar's industry-leading Total Show Management (TSM) system enables producers and artists to sell tickets to a global audience, manage customer data, securely stream events, and accept payments on one platform, providing full technical support and guidance along the way. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio and interactive features. For more information and upcoming events go to www.stellartickets.com.

TICKETS:

An Early Bird price of $25 is now available to the General Public at StellarTickets.com. Beginning Sunday, April 12, the price of General Admission is $29. Ticketholders will be able to stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Special Drink & Experience Packages:

Life(Boat) of the Party, Presented by Audience Rewards:Includes show and access to Post-Show Zoom After Party with the Cast (Early Bird: $49; Regular: $59) Audience Rewards Member-Exclusive from March 29-30. Available to general public on Wednesday, March 31.

The Jack and Rose Package: Includes show and a specialty cocktail mixer kit (Early Bird: $69; Regular: $79).

The Icebreaker Package: Includes show and Pre-Show Meet-&-Greet Zoom with Frankie Grande (Early Bird: $89; Regular: $99).

Ship Faced Package: Includes show and all three specialty cocktail mixer kits for a total of 20 servings. Early Bird: $115; Regular: $125.

For more information, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.