VIDEO: Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL

BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.

In addition to the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt won three Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The musical also garnered three Helen Hayes Awards, including Outstanding Production, during its pre-Broadway run at D.C.'s Arena Stage.

Next to Normal featured choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud, Next to Normal), musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal, The Rose Tattoo) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy).





