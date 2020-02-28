VIDEO: Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL
BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.
In addition to the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt won three Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The musical also garnered three Helen Hayes Awards, including Outstanding Production, during its pre-Broadway run at D.C.'s Arena Stage.
Next to Normal featured choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud, Next to Normal), musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal, The Rose Tattoo) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)
Video: CITY OF ANGELS Stars Theo James, Hadley Fraser and More Gear Up for Their West End Run
The West End will welcome a transfer of the hit Donmar Warehours production of City of Angels. Check out some video from inside rehearsals as the cast... (read more)
SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)