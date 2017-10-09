VIDEO: Check Out Exclusive Highlights From Elsie Fest on BWW's Twitter and Instagram!

Oct. 9, 2017  

Yesterday, Jeremy Jordan, Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, Keala Settle, Norm Lewis, Eva Noblezada and cast of Miss Saigon, Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson of The Band's Visit, Auli'i Cravalho, Jenna Ushkowitz, and more joined Darren Criss at the third annual Elsie Fest!

BroadwayWorld was there and brings you exclusive highlights from the outdoor music festival below! Also, click here to see Keala Settle perform a song from the upcoming film The Greatest Showman!

Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway
producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-
day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen,
giving festival- goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals. Past performers
include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul,
Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things'
Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

