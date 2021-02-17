Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL
VIDEO: Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Talk JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Alanis Morissette, and More
Check out their full conversation, hosted by TDF!
Jagged Little Pill co-stars Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten reunited (virtually) for a conversation hosted by TDF.
The pair talked about the show, their friendship, Alanis Morissette, and more.
Check out the full conversation below!
Inspired by the iconic, Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage the story of one suburban family whose lives collide with some of the most burning issues of today.Through the power of Morissette's music and gripping performances, this musical explores what it means to be human; compassion, empathy, strength, and resilience. With explosive choreography and the raw power of an onstage band, Jagged Little Pill creates a spellbinding experience that lifts audience from moments of quiet, tender intimacy to pure rock 'n' roll release. The result is an electric, fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America and an urgent call for us to come together even as the world pushes us apart.