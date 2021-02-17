VIDEO: Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Talk JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Alanis Morissette, and More

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill co-stars Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten reunited (virtually) for a conversation hosted by TDF.

The pair talked about the show, their friendship, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Check out the full conversation below!

Inspired by the iconic, Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage the story of one suburban family whose lives collide with some of the most burning issues of today.