VIDEO: Celebrate the the 65th Anniversary of the OKLAHOMA! Film Premiere

The film stars Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones and more!

Today, October 11th marks the 65th Anniversary of the Oklahoma! film premiere! We're celebrating the anniversary by taking a look back at some clips from the film.

Set in Oklahoma Territory, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry.

It stars Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, Rod Steiger, Charlotte Greenwood, Gloria Grahame, Gene Nelson, James Whitmore, and Eddie Albert.

