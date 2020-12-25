Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Celebrate Christmas with Charles Busch & More on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include Charles Busch, Jack Plotnick and Brenda Braxton.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for Christmas Day with Charles Busch, Jack Plotnick and Brenda Braxton.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Veteran Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away at 59
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Last year, Rebecca was diagnosed out of nowhere with ALS, a f...
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Pete Townshend & More Join SAVE WEST BANK CAFE VIRTUAL TELETHON
Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicenters of New York City’s theatre community, and due to the pandemic, it is on the verge of permane...
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Set for 2023 Release
This afternoon, Warner Bros. announced release dates for several of its upcoming features, including the musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The...
BWW Flashback: Remembering the Luminous Rebecca Luker
Today BroadwayWorld pauses to remember one of Broadway's most luminous leading ladies with some of her greatest performances....
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Broadway, North American Tour and West End Company Members Perform 'You Will Be Found'
Company members from the Broadway, North American Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen have come together to perform a rendition of 'You...
Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Broderick and More to Take Part in Georgia Runoffs Fundraiser
In coordination with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight, a Virtual Fundraiser on December 27 (8PM EST/5PM PST) to flip the Senate will feature an all-star cast...