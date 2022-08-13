VIDEO: Catch Up on the Full Season of Ms. Guidance!

All summer long, BroadwayWorld has been bringing you new episodes of the new web series, Ms. Guidance, directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar), Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove), Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny Bump.

The season may be over but that doesn't mean that there isn't still time to catch up on what you missed. Check out all six episodes below!

After a humiliating breakdown on a New York City stage, failed actress Jenny Bump returns to her fine arts high school for a fresh start as the new guidance counselor. Her first day is no homecoming.

Loch Hillʼs most famous alum, struggling C-list actor Walker Pate, descends on the campus to bestow a generous scholarship to one lucky student. Jenny uses Walkerʼs visit as an opportunity to audition for a role in his latest film, "Substitute Prostitute." Porsche letʼs her hair down, hoping to win the scholarship. And Pistol struggles to make room for Walkerʼs oversized ego.

A video of Jennyʼs drunken rampage at a local restaurant goes viral, threatening not only her job, but Lillianʼs as well. Timothy uses wisdom from his commune upbringing to coach Walker through a dark moment. Bethany and Pistol fight over what play to pick for their theatre companyʼs (Great Neck Artistic Theatre, or GNAT) summer show.

The Loch Hill school board calls an emergency disciplinary hearing to decide what to do about GNATʼs subversive marketing campaign for their summer show. Bethany and Pistolʼs jobs are in jeopardy. So is Jennyʼs, but sheʼs more concerned with using her recent media exposure to relaunch her acting career. Timothyʼs earnest efforts to save the day are complicated by the arrival of Walkerʼs overprotective and aggressive manager, Claudio.

Jenny has turned over a new leaf, or at least thatʼs what she wants everyone to think. Pistol is conflicted by a nagging desire to cast Walker as the lead in The Seagull. Bethany uncovers a dirty secret and uses it to her advantage. And Porsche learns how to be good at being bad.

Only one obstacle stands between Jenny and her dream role - herself. Porsche deals with some unexpected consequences. Timothy lies for the first time in his entire life.