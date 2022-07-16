VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 3 | 'night, Jenny

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler

Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and

Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar),

Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin

Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove),

Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki

Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago),

Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny

Bump.

In today's episode: A video of Jennyʼs drunken rampage at a local restaurant goes viral, threatening not only her job, but Lillianʼs as well. Timothy uses wisdom from his commune upbringing to coach Walker through a dark moment. Bethany and Pistol fight over what play to pick for their theatre companyʼs (Great Neck Artistic Theatre, or GNAT) summer show.