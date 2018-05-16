VIDEO: Carol Kane and Jimmy Buffett Chat Performance Nerves, Celebrity Friends, & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

May. 16, 2018  

Singer Jimmy Buffett and Actress Carol Kane sit down with Andy Cohen to chat performance nerves, Escape to Margaritaville, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and famous friends on Watch What Happens Live.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.

Check out the clip below!

VIDEO: Carol Kane and Jimmy Buffett Chat Performance Nerves, Celebrity Friends, & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • Freeform Builds on Success as it Presented its 2018 Upfront as Part of the Combined Disney|ABC Television Presentation
  • VIDEO: Watch A Sneak Peek of Tomorrow's GOTHAM Season 4 Finale
  • Photo Flash: The Stars of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Storm the Red Carpet at the European Premiere
  • Wale Joins Forces with Warner Bros. Records for Upcoming Sixth Album
  • VIDEO: Check Out the Action-Packed New Trailer for MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT
  • Willaris. K Announces Highly-Anticipated EP ALCHEMY

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       